Few charged with entering Capitol will face prison time

WASHINGTON – More than 400 people have been charged with federal crimes in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But prison time may be another story.

With new defendants still flooding into Washington's federal court, the Justice Department is under pressure to quickly resolve the least serious of cases. While defendants charged with crimes such as conspiracy and assaulting officers during the insurrection could be looking at hefty sentences, some members of the mob who weren't caught joining in the violence or destruction could see little to no time behind bars.

“The people who were just there for the ride and somewhat clueless, I think for most of them they probably will not get prison time. And for what it's worth, I think that's appropriate,” said Rachel Barkow, a professor at New York University School of Law. “Having a misdemeanor on their record, going through all this is probably a pretty big wake-up call for most of the folks,” she said.

As plea negotiations ramp up, the Justice Department must work to differentiate between the varying actions of the members of the mob that day without making it seem like some are getting away with mere slaps on the wrist.

“The greatest country in the world, the most powerful country in the world, was turned on its head for a very scary period of time. And that is not a small matter,” said Lenese Herbert, who used to work as a federal prosecutor in Washington.

Of the more than 400 federal defendants so far, at least 100 are facing only lower-level crimes such as disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area that do not typically result in time behind bars for first-time offenders. Hundreds more were also charged with more serious offenses – like conspiracy, assault or obstruction of an official proceeding – that carry hefty prison time of years behind bars, but theses defendants could take pleas that would wipe those charges from their cases. Prosecutors have said they expect to charge at least 100 more people.

Only one defendant – a heavy metal band guitarist and member of the Oath Keepers extremist group who grew up in Fort Wayne – has pleaded guilty so far. Jon Ryan Schaffer, who authorities have described as a “founding lifetime member” of the militia group, has agreed to cooperate with investigators, and in return the Justice Department has promised to consider putting him in the federal witness security program.

If prosecutors seek stiff sentences for the lowest level Capitol riot defendants, they could lose their credibility with judges, said Laurie Levenson, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches at Loyola Law School. And if they set the standard too high, they'll be juggling hundreds of cases going to trial instead of focusing on the major offenders. Those most serious cases are where prosecutors can and should send a strong message, Levenson said.

“If there's any pressure on the Justice Department, it's to deal with these cases in a way so that you never have to see them again,” she said. “And if people think that the price isn't too high, who knows?”