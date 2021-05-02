Olympia Dukakis, Oscar winner, dies

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – Olympia Dukakis, the veteran stage and screen actor whose flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher's mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck,” has died. She was 89.

Dukakis died Saturday morning in her home in New York City, according to Allison Levy, her agent at Innovative Artists. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Dukakis won her Oscar through a surprising chain of circumstances, beginning with author Nora Ephron's recommendation that she play Meryl Streep's mother in the film version of Ephron's book “Heartburn.” Dukakis got the role, but her scenes were cut from the film. To make it up to her, director Mike Nichols cast her in his hit play “Social Security.” Director Norman Jewison saw her in that role and cast her in “Moonstruck.”

Dukakis won the Oscar for best supporting actress, and Cher took home the trophy for best actress.

She referred to her 1988 win as “the year of the Dukakii” because it was also the year Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, her cousin, was the Democratic Party's presidential nominee. At the ceremony, she held her Oscar high over her head and called out: “OK, Michael, let's go!”

In 1989, her Oscar statuette was stolen from Dukakis' New Jersey home.

“We're not pretentious,” her husband, actor Louis Zorich, said at the time. “We kept the Oscar in the kitchen.”

Her Oscar victory kept the motherly film roles coming. She was Kirstie Alley's mom in “Look Who's Talking” and its sequel “Look Who's Talking Too,” the sardonic widow in “Steel Magnolias” and the overbearing wife of Jack Lemmon (and mother of Ted Danson) in “Dad.”

Her recent projects included the 2019 TV miniseries “Tales of the City” and the upcoming film “Not to Forgot.” But the stage was her first love. “My ambition wasn't to win the Oscar,” she commented after her “Moonstruck” win. “It was to play the great parts.”

Zorich died in January 2018 at age 93. Dukakis is survived by three children and four grandchildren.