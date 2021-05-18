India sees glimmer of hope as virus cases dip

MUMBAI – In the last week, the number of new COVID-19 cases in India plunged by nearly 70% in India's financial capital, home to 22 million people. After a peak of 11,000 daily cases, the city is now seeing fewer than 2,000 a day. The turnaround represents a glimmer of hope for India, still in the clutches of a devastating coronavirus surge.

A well-enforced lockdown and vigilant authorities are being credited for Mumbai's burgeoning success. Even the capital of New Delhi is seeing faint signs of improvement as infections slacken after weeks of tragedy and desperation.

With over 24 million confirmed cases and 270,000 deaths, India's caseload is the second highest after the U.S. But experts believe that the country's steeply rising curve may finally be flattening – even if the plateau is a high one. On Monday, reported infections continued to decline as cases dipped below 300,000 for the first time in weeks.

Strong cyclone hits coast of India

A powerful cyclone that emerged in the Arabian Sea made landfall on India's western coast Monday, hours after authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state.

Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades, came ashore in Gujarat state with heavy rain, a battering storm surge and sustained winds of up to 100 mph, the India Meteorological Department said.

Twelve people were reported dead before the storm hit land.

Pakistani, 73, gets OK to leave Gitmo

A 73-year-old from Pakistan who is the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was notified Monday that he has been approved for release after more than 16 years in custody at the U.S. base in Cuba, his lawyer said.

Saifullah Paracha, who has been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaida but never charged with a crime, was cleared by the prisoner review board along with two other men, said Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing in November.

As is customary, the notification concluded only that Paracha is “not a continuing threat” to the U.S., Sullivan-Bennis said.

Insurance firm hit by ransomware

Cybercriminals have hit four Asian subsidiaries of the Paris-based insurance company AXA with a ransomware attack, impacting operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines, the insurer said. The criminals claimed to have stolen medical records and communications with doctors and hospitals.

In Ireland, meanwhile, the national health care system struggled to restore IT systems that were paralyzed by a cyberattack last week by a different Russian-speaking ransomware group.

That group is demanding $20 million, according the ransom negotiation page on its darknet site, which The Associated Press viewed. The gang threatened Monday to “start publishing and selling your private information very soon.”

Moroccans flee to Spanish enclave

Around 3,000 Moroccans, a third of whom were presumed to be minors according to Spanish authorities, swam and used inflatable boats Monday to cross into Ceuta, the largest number of migrant arrivals in a single day into Spain's enclave in northern Africa.

A young male drowned attempting the crossing and various others, including toddlers, were rescued suffering from hypothermia, health authorities said.

The influx followed the souring of Spain's relations with Morocco, its southern partner and key ally on controlling migration flows, over Madrid's decision to allow the leader of a militant group fighting for independence from Morocco to receive hospital treatment.

US adds sanctions on Myanmar junta

The U.S. placed more member of Myanmar's ruling military junta on a financial blacklist Monday for the deadly attacks against civilians following the February coup in the southeast Asian nation.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed financial sanctions on 16 people and the newly created State Administration Council. The designation freezes any assets they have within a U.S. jurisdiction and bars anyone within a U.S. jurisdiction from conducting any financial transactions with them.

Mexican woman Miss Universe

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe. Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza's head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage. Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019.