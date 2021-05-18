'So I raped you': But justice still elusive

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey – Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. A name popped up that stopped her cold.

“So I raped you,” the person said in a burst of unread messages sent six months earlier. “I'll never do it to anyone ever again.” “I need to hear your voice.” “I'll pray for you.”

The messages rocketed Keeler back to the life-shattering night in December 2013 when an upperclassman at Gettysburg College stalked her at a party, sneaked into her dorm and barged into her room while she pleaded with him and texted friends for help. It was the final night of her first semester of college.

Eight years later, she still hopes to persuade authorities in Pennsylvania to make an arrest, armed now with perhaps her strongest piece of evidence: his alleged confession, sent via social media. But is it enough?

Before and after the attack, Keeler followed the protocols designed to prevent campus sex assaults or address them when they happen. She had a male friend walk her home from the party. She reported the rape that day, met with police and endured a painful and intrusive rape exam. And she pushed for charges.

Yet, at every turn, the justice system failed her, just like it fails most college rape victims.

Very few campus rapes are ever prosecuted, according to victim advocates and the limited crime data available. Only 1 in 5 college sex assault victims reports to police. And when they do, prosecutors often hesitate to take cases where victims had been drinking or knew the accused.

“It has bothered me over the years that I was never able to do anything,” said Keeler, now 26. “If you're not going to help me, who are you going to help? Because I do have evidence.”

For Keeler, the suspect's withdrawal from school ended the campus Title IX investigation.

Two years later, just after the window to file a civil suit closed, then-District Attorney Shawn Wagner said he wouldn't be filing charges.

Keeler recalls him saying it was difficult to bring cases when alcohol is involved. Wagner, now a county judge, declined to comment on the case.

Authorities in Adams County are looking anew at Keeler's case since she retained a lawyer and showed them the Facebook messages last June. The 12-year statute of limitations has not run.

The suspect, identified by others at the party, left Gettysburg but denied any wrongdoing in an email to school officials, according to records that Keeler obtained.

The Associated Press – which tried to reach the 28-year-old suspect through phone numbers and emails linked to him and his parents, and through social media – is not identifying him because he has not been charged.

Keeler learned last year from a new detective that her rape kit had been destroyed after the case was initially closed. Pennsylvania law now bars the practice.

Keeler stayed at Gettysburg, capping her time there with a Division III national championship in lacrosse her senior year.

“I wasn't the best version of myself for a few years,” said Keeler, who now has a job she enjoys in software sales and a happy relationship with her long-time boyfriend. “My anger was more at the criminal justice system than what actually happened.”