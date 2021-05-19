Pennsylvania deciding size of governor's power

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Votes are beginning to be counted Tuesday in Pennsylvania's primary election, featuring nationally watched questions stemming from Republican dissatisfaction over shutdowns ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf during the pandemic and worries over whether federal judges appointed by former President Donald Trump will roll back civil rights protections.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in an odd-year primary election whose turnout is historically under 20%.

Republican lawmakers across the country are reeling in emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pennsylvania is in the unique position of being the first to take the question to voters.

Two questions seek to limit a governor's emergency disaster declarations and put more power in the hands of lawmakers. They ask voters to end a declaration after 21 days and to give lawmakers the sole authority to extend it or end it at any time with a simple majority vote.

Current law allows a governor to issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limit. The constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end the declaration.

Wolf, a Democrat, called the proposals reckless, political and a threat to a functioning society if it prevents a fast response to increasingly complicated disasters.

Republicans have accused Wolf of fear-mongering and said that the framers of the constitution never intended for a governor to hold so much power.

A third, unrelated question asks voters to decide whether to add a passage to the constitution outlawing discrimination because of someone's race or ethnicity.

Constitutional law professors say it will have little effect because courts already consider such discrimination to violate h the state and federal constitutions.

Sen. Vince Hughes, D-Philadelphia, said he sponsored the measure in case federal anti-discrimination case law is reversed by federal judges appointed by Trump.