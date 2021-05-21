Biden signs bill to fight anti-Asian hate crime

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and expressed pride that lawmakers who seem to agree on little else came together against hate and racism.

Biden lavished praise on Democrats and Republicans for approving the bill by lopsided margins and sending it to the White House for his signature. Several dozen lawmakers attended the bill signing ceremony, one of the largest groups to visit the Biden White House during the pandemic. The House approved the bill 364-62 this week, following the Senate's 94-1 vote in April.

The new law will expedite Justice Department reviews of hate crimes by putting an official in charge of the effort. Federal grants will be available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of bias-driven incidents, which often go underreported.

Suspect admitted killing, forgot how

The man charged with killing a University of Iowa student who went missing after going for a run in 2018 led investigators to her body and said that he killed her but couldn't remember how, an officer testified Thursday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera initially denied he had ever seen Mollie Tibbetts when he was interrogated a month after her disappearance from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, Officer Pamela Romero testified.

Bahena Rivera eventually admitted that he had driven past Tibbetts three times while she was running on July 18, 2018, describing her as “attractive” and “hot,” Romero said. Within hours, Bahena Rivera led investigators to the cornfield where they discovered Tibbetts' remains, she said.

University sued to force abuse shifts

A student sued the University of Michigan on Thursday to try to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct, the latest strike after a year of scandals involving a doctor and the chief academic officer.

The class-action lawsuit seeks a series of reforms, including the appointment of an independent monitor to enforce the steps.

“There is a difference between having policies and having policies that are empty and not being enforced,” Josephine Graham, 21, told The Associated Press.

Dubious detention sites to be dropped

A detention facility in Georgia where women claim they were subjected to unwanted medical procedures and a Massachusetts jail that has drawn complaints of inhumane conditions will no longer be used to detain immigrants, the Biden administration said Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security said it would terminate contracts with the local government agency that runs the detention center in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, and with the private operator of the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a part of DHS, has already significantly reduced the detainee population at both facilities.

Hurricane season likely to be busy

The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will see 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph, the agency predicted.

Since 1990, a typical season sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

68 big cats seized from 'King' park

Federal authorities have seized 68 big cats from an animal park in Oklahoma featured in Netflix's “Tiger King.”

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that the seizure of the federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe.

The civil complaint, filed in November, accused the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act. The couple have received numerous citations for failing to properly care for the animals following three inspections of the Tiger King Park in Thackerville since December.

Girl, 11, uses slime to mark attacker

As Alyssa Bonal fought the strange man who had just grabbed her by the throat, threatened her with a knife and dragged her toward his van, she had the presence of mind to get as much of the blue slime she had been playing with on him as possible, so police could identify him.

The 11-year-old Pensacola, Florida, girl said she learned the importance of evidence from her favorite TV show, the long-running detective series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Alyssa had been attacked Tuesday as she awaited her school bus, her near-abduction captured by a neighbor's home security camera.

Her intuition proved right. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said when his detectives arrested Jared Paul Stanga late Tuesday after a massive manhunt, his arms were streaked with blue dye.