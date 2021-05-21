EU nations reach deal on travel

BRUSSELS – European Union citizens can start packing for summer vacations in the bloc's 27 nations without having to worry about quarantines: they should be able to travel freely across the EU.

European Union legislators and member countries found a compromise Thursday for launching COVID-19 certificates before the height of the summer holiday season, a move aimed at boosting travel and tourism following the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the system should be up and running by July 1.

The European Commission said the certificates will be issued in digital format and designed to be shown either on smartphones or paper. It guaranteed that “a very high level of data protection will be ensured.”

India's woes affect Africa vaccination

Africa's vaccination campaigns to battle COVID-19 are facing significant delays because of the export ban imposed by India as it grapples with a devastating resurgence of the disease, Africa's top health official said Thursday.

The AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India was to be an integral part of the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income nations.

Several African countries had administered all the AstraZeneca vaccines they received, expecting new deliveries in order to give people their second dose, said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in his weekly press briefing. But as a result of India's ban on exports, those countries don't have AstraZeneca vaccines to give people their second doses.

Radical critics of virus limits raided

Austrian authorities said Thursday they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions.

The interior ministry said that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as using firebombs against police officers.

The posts talked of violence planned for a protest in Vienna on May 15, and authorities carried out searches the previous day in various part of the country. They found weapons, including two handguns, and large quantities of ammunition as well as two swords, protective vests, helmets and radio devices.

Court: Lockdown not house arrest

The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday ruled against a member of the European Union parliament who claimed that a lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections in his native Romania last year deprived him of liberty.

Cristian Terhes, a member of the European Parliament since 2019, had filed a case with the court arguing that Romania's March 24-May 14 national lockdown amounted to “administrative detention.”

A panel of seven judges at the ECHR unanimously rejected Terhes' claims, ruling them “inadmissible.” The court said the lockdown could not be equated with house arrest.

Get lottery ticket along with shot

Anyone vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo tries to boost slowing vaccination rates.

The pilot program will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run Monday to Friday at 10 state-run sites, Cuomo said Thursday. “It's a situation where everyone wins,” he said at a press conference in Buffalo.

The governor said there's a 1-in-9 chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York, which is joining other states, including Ohio, with similar lottery incentives. Only residents 18 and older are eligible, according to a press release.