Federal protections sought for rare chicken

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – U.S. wildlife managers on Wednesday proposed federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, saying its habitat across five states is in danger of becoming more fragmented and the effects of climate change and drought are expected to take a further toll on the species.

Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken's habitat spans parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, including a portion of the Permian Basin.

Environmentalists have been pushing to reinstate federal protections for years. They consider the species severely threatened, citing lost and fragmented habitat as the result of oil and gas development, livestock grazing, farming and the building of roads and power lines.

Federal officials are proposing to list the southern population in eastern New Mexico and the southern reaches of the Texas Panhandle as endangered and those birds in the northern part of the species' range as threatened. It could be a year before federal officials make a final determination.