'War is coming,' said Michigan man arrested in Capitol riot

DETROIT – A suburban Detroit man is the ninth person from Michigan charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Anthony Puma, 49, is accused of breaking into the Capitol through a window and encouraging others at the mob scene, The Detroit News reported, citing a court filing.

The Brownstown Township resident was released on bond Thursday and told to report to court in Washington. Puma was charged with obstruction of Congress and other crimes.

“I want to go to D.C.,” Puma, 49, said.

Puma threatened violence on social media and expressed support for President Donald Trump, the FBI said.

“Tomorrow is the big day. Rig for Red,” Puma wrote on Jan. 5, according to the FBI. “War is coming.”

He later reported that he was in the Capitol.

"They were flash banging us. Tear gassing us. Pepper spraying us,” Puma wrote. “We were outside. Don’t believe the NEWS. I have hours of video on my go pro.”