3 officers charged in Black man's death

SEATTLE – The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and another with manslaughter in the March 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling them he couldn't breathe as he was being restrained.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges of second-degree murder against Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, and first-degree manslaughter against Timothy Rankine. The encounter began after Burbank and Collins reported seeing Ellis trying to get into occupied cars at a red light.

The officers cast Ellis as the aggressor, saying he punched the window of their cruiser and attacked them as they got out. But two witnesses who recorded parts of the fatal interaction came forward with identical stories, saying the police attacked without provocation.

Ellis had a history of mental illness and addiction. In September 2019, he was found naked after trying to rob a fast food restaurant. The charged officers all had taken training on crisis intervention, Ferguson's office said.

Charges demanded in Louisiana death

Louisiana State Police troopers involved in the violent arrest of a Black motorist who died in police custody in 2019 should be fired and charged with crimes, leaders of the National Urban League and other civil rights groups said Thursday. Later in the day, protesters rallied at the state Capitol and marched to the governor's mansion.

Body camera video published by The Associated Press appears to contradict at least one trooper's statement that Ronald Greene continued to be a threat even after he was restrained, and that his behavior was the reason troopers used force.

Mali leaders freed, after they resign

Mali's military has released the transitional president and prime minister from detention, a top officer said Thursday.

The release of President Bah N'Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane came after they resigned Wednesday in the presence of international arbitrators who were there to mediate the political crisis, according to Maj. Baba Cisse.

The two were arrested Monday, along with other leaders of the transitional government, hours after naming a new Cabinet that did not include two key military leaders. With the president and prime minister out, the head of Mali's 2020 coup, Col. Assimi Goita, who has served as transitional vice president since September, regained control.

Assad re-elected in incomplete vote

Syrian President Bashar Assad was re-elected in a landslide, officials said Thursday, ushering in a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country following an election described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and his opposition.

Assad's win was not in doubt in an election where officials said 18 million were eligible to vote. But in the country ravaged by the 10-year-old conflict, areas controlled by rebels or Kurdish-led troops held no vote. At least 8 million, mostly displaced, live in those areas in northwest and northeast Syria.

Congolese flee city in fear of eruption

Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Goma in eastern Congo fearing another volcanic eruption by Mount Nyiragongo, which spewed lava near the city last week. Traffic was jammed and pedestrians streamed through the streets, desperate to escape the impending danger.

Lt. Gen. Constant Ndima Kongba, the military governor of Congo's North Kivu province, on Thursday ordered the evacuation of 10 of the 18 neighborhoods in the city of nearly 2 million residents. Full of fear, residents from many of the unlisted neighborhoods also fled after no warnings of Saturday's eruption left so many in harm's way.