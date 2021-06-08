Hundreds protest pipeline project

SOLWAY, Minn. – Hundreds of protesters vowing do whatever it takes to stop a Canadian company's push to replace an aging pipeline blocked a pump station Monday in northern Minnesota, with some people chaining themselves to construction equipment before police began making arrests.

Environmental and tribal groups say Enbridge Energy's plan to rebuild Line 3, which would carry Canadian tar sands oil and regular crude from Alberta to Wisconsin, would worsen climate change and risk spills in sensitive areas where Native Americans harvest wild rice, hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants, and claim treaty rights.

By evening, at least 30 people were arrested by state police and sheriff's officers, but the number “is growing rapidly,” Ashley Fairbanks, a spokeswoman for Treaty People Gathering, told The Associated Press.

2 arrested in boy's road rage death

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were detained Sunday outside a home in Costa Mesa south of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement. “They are expected to be charged with murder,” a highway patrol news release said.

Aiden Leos was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan in the city of Orange. According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off and she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.

Chief fired over violence allegations

Boston's police commissioner was fired Monday after a bitter battle to keep his job after decades-old domestic violence accusations came to light. Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Dennis White's removal as the city's top cop, four months after White was placed on leave just days into his new job.

White – a 32-year veteran of the department who replaced William Gross, the city's first Black police commissioner – was suspended after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents from 1999.

An investigative report released by the city last month alleged that White burned his then-wife's hair, put her face to a stove and threw a television at her. A judge issued a restraining order against White that year.

No unnecessary grass in Las Vegas

In Sin City, one thing that will soon become unforgivable is useless grass. A new Nevada law will outlaw about 31% of the grass in the Las Vegas area in an effort to conserve water amid a drought that's drying up the region's primary water source: the Colorado River.

Other cities and states around the U.S. have enacted temporary bans on lawns that must be watered, but legislation signed Friday by Gov. Steve Sisolak makes Nevada the first in the nation to enact a permanent ban on certain categories of grass.

The ban targets what the Southern Nevada Water Authority calls “non-functional turf.” It applies to grass that virtually no one uses at office parks, in street medians and at entrances to housing developments. It excludes single-family homes, parks and golf courses.