Wife admits role in drug kingpin's work

WASHINGTON – The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in the U.S. and admitted that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. The charges include knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine for several years. She also pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy charge and to engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

The 31-year-old was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed since then. Her arrest was a surprise in part because authorities had made no move to arrest her over the past two years, even after she was implicated in her husband's crimes. During Guzman's trial in 2019, prosecutors said she helped orchestrate Guzman's two prison breaks in Mexico.

Coronel Aispuro faces a statutory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison when she is due back in court in September for sentencing.

3 dead in Florida grocery shooting

A man fatally shot a woman and a child inside a Florida supermarket Thursday before killing himself, authorities said, causing dozens to flee the store in panic.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a Publix in a strip mall in Royal Palm Beach that also houses small shops and restaurants. No names have been released.

Ron Glassman had just parked his car and was heading to another shop when about 50 customers and employees in small clusters came running out of the Publix yelling, “There's a shooter, there's a shooter. Don't go in there.” He said armed sheriff's deputies wearing helmets and bulletproof vests arrived about five minutes later.

Rail yard shooter investigated 4 times

A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a California rail yard last month was the subject of four investigations into his workplace conduct, and after one verbal altercation a colleague worried that the man could “go postal,” according to internal documents published Thursday.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, where the May 26 shooting occurred, released more than 200 pages of emails and other documents relating to the gunman Thursday, the Mercury News reported.

It was the first time the rail authority has said whether there were warning signs or whether co-workers ever raised concerns about 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy before he opened fire on colleagues at the rail yard in San Jose, killing nine co-workers and then taking his own life.

Officer charged with striking homeless

A Southern California police officer has been charged with threatening and striking homeless people while on duty in two separate incidents last year, prosecutors said.

Kevin Dinh, a 12-year-veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department, is on administrative leave, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. The 37-year-old officer faces multiple charges including attempted criminal threats, battery and assault, the Orange County district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said Dinh struck a homeless man on the head and threatened to knock out his teeth outside a restaurant last September. A month later, Dinh struck a handcuffed man on the head and pulled his hair while investigating a package theft at a home, prosecutors allege. The man was later released.