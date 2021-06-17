Army hid, downplayed loss of firearms for years

The U.S. Army has hidden or downplayed the extent to which its firearms disappear, significantly understating losses and thefts even as some weapons are used in street crimes.

The Army's pattern of secrecy and suppression dates back nearly a decade, when The Associated Press began investigating weapons accountability within the military.

Officials fought the release of information for years, then offered misleading answers that contradict internal records.

Military guns aren't just disappearing. Stolen weapons have been used in shootings, brandished to rob and threaten people, including children, and recovered in the hands of felons. Thieves sold assault rifles to a street gang.

Army officials cited information that suggests only a couple of hundred firearms vanished during the 2010s. Internal Army memos that AP obtained show losses many times higher.

Efforts to suppress information date to 2012, when AP filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking records from a registry where all four armed services are supposed to report firearms loss or theft.

The former Army insider who oversaw this registry described how he pulled an accounting of the Army's lost or stolen weapons. His superiors later blocked its release.

As AP continued to press for information, including through legal challenges, the Army produced a list of missing weapons that was clearly incomplete. They later produced a second set of records that also did not give a full count.

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Tuesday, when AP first published its investigation, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., challenged Army Secretary Christine Wormuth on her branch's release of information.

“I'd be happy to look into how we've handled this issue,” Wormuth replied.

The Army wasn't alone in keeping details of missing weapons from the public. While the Marines and Navy produced accountings, the Air Force refused to release data or discuss trends.

Brig. Gen. Duane Miller, the Army's No. 2 law enforcement official, said missing weapons cases are thoroughly investigated and represent a small fraction of the Army's more than 10,000 felony cases each year.

“I absolutely believe that the procedures we had in place absolutely mitigated any weapon from getting lost or stolen,” Miller said of his own experience as a commander. “But does it happen? It sure does.”

In 2019 and 2020, the Army distributed memos saying the numbers of missing “arms and arms components remain the same or increased” over the seven years covered by the memos. Army officials cautioned the internal memos may have mistakes.

The document counted 1,303 missing rifles and handguns from 2013-2019. It cited theft and “neglect” as the most common factors.