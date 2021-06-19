Western heat wave puts vulnerable groups at risk

PHOENIX – Extreme temperatures like the ones blistering the American West this week aren't just annoying – they're deadly.

The record-breaking temperatures this week are a weather emergency, scientists and health care experts say, with heat responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined. With more frequent and intense heat waves likely because of climate change and the worst drought in modern history, they say communities must better protect the vulnerable, like homeless people and those who live in ethnically and racially diverse low-income neighborhoods.

“This heat has an important effect on people and their health,” said Dr. Suganya Karuppana, chief medical director at the Valle del Sol community health clinics in Arizona.

People – along with plants and animals – need cooler temperatures at night to recover from the stress of high heat, scientists and doctors said. But with overnight temperatures in the 90s, that's not happening.

Karuppana said many people she sees may have no car and have to take public transportation in the Phoenix heat, walking through neighborhoods with few trees and waiting at bus and light rail stops with no or little shade. Some live in poorly ventilated mobile homes or without air conditioning. Or they may work outside in the sun as construction workers or landscapers.

Phoenix has been baking in temperatures above 115 degrees all week. The high Friday was expected to reach 117 degrees after hitting a record 118 a day earlier. Daily records were set this week in Arizona, Nevada and California, including 128 degrees in Death Valley on Thursday.

Those who are vulnerable to high temperatures include the very young, the very old and people with heart or kidney disease.

“We are activated for Phoenix and monitoring it closely,” said Nicolette Louissaint, executive director of the Washington nonprofit Healthcare Ready, which was founded after Hurricane Katrina. Louissaint said her organization has helped fund cooling centers that offer bottled water and shade or arrange transportation for older people without cars who need dialysis or heart checkups.

“Extreme heat really exacerbates those kind of serious medical conditions,” she said. “It's tough on people who don't have a lot of money.”

Heat-related deaths in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, have been rising dramatically in recent years, with 323 reported last year, the highest ever recorded. People living on the street are especially at risk. The Maricopa County medical examiner has said heat was a primary or secondary cause in the death of 146 homeless people last year, when the summer was the hottest ever recorded in Phoenix.

A study last month estimated the number of heat deaths each year that can be attributed to human-caused global warming. It included about 200 U.S. cities and found more than 1,100 deaths a year from climate change-caused heat, many of them in the East and Midwest, where many people don't have air conditioning or are not acclimated to hot weather.