Fingers pointed over Brazil's crisis

BRASILIA, Brazil – As Brazil hurtles toward an official COVID-19 death toll of 500,000 – second only to the much more populous U.S. – science is on trial inside the country.

Brazil's Senate is publicly investigating how the toll got so high, focusing on why President Jair Bolsonaro's far-right government ignored opportunities to buy vaccines for months while it pushed hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that rigorous studies have shown to be ineffective in treating COVID-19.

In the nationally televised hearings, the skepticism has extended to the death toll itself, with Bolsonaro arguing the official tally from his own Health Ministry is greatly exaggerated and some epidemiologists saying the real figure is perhaps hundreds of thousands higher.

Italy requires Brits to quarantine

Starting Monday, Italy is requiring people who arrive from Britain to do five days of quarantine as well as take a COVID-19 swab test.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday said he signed that order as concern builds about a soaring increase of coronavirus cases in Britain involving the delta variant. It's responsible for over 90% of the new infections in the U.K. So far, it has been detected in relatively few infections in Italy.

Cheeky greeting returns in France

The double-cheeked embrace that was a customary greeting in France before the coronavirus pandemic made it seem like a potential kiss of death is back with a presidential seal of approval.

French President Emmanuel Macron made the return of “la bise” all but official Friday by giving warm cheek-to-cheek embraces to two World War II veterans at an award ceremony.

The French leader wore a face mask. The veterans did not. But both seemed comfortable, and reciprocated, as Macron reached in and put his cheeks to theirs.