Dad saves daughter's life with portion of his liver

CARRIERE, Miss. – Sitting poolside with his wife and two daughters, Rhett Shaffette says he's already received the best gift this Father's Day.

His 12-year-old daughter is thriving, eight months after getting a portion of his liver. She received the transplant after nearly losing her life to internal bleeding.

“It was a very close call,” Rhett said. His daughter Cecilia, 11 at the time, had spent years in frustration on the transplant list, and was twice called to be a back-up recipient, only to be sent home again in disappointment.

After Cecilia's near-fatal bleed last year, the family decided to look instead for a partial transplant from a living donor. And they didn't have to look far: Tests and scans revealed that Rhett's liver was an ideal match. A few weeks later, both were prepped for surgery.

“It was a godsend,” Rhett said. “That's the only way to explain it.”

Cecilia had been suffering since birth with biliary atresia. That's when bile ducts in the liver don't form normally, preventing the organ from functioning properly. It's one of the most common reasons that children in the U.S. require liver transplants, said John Seal, one of the surgeons on the family's transplant team at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans.

More than 300 children are on the waiting list for a liver transplant in the U.S., along with more than 11,500 adults, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit that administers the nation's procurement and transplants.

Organs from living donors have been found to be superior in quality to those harvested from deceased donors, he said. And because the liver regenerates quickly, children and small adults typically only need a part of a healthy donor's liver. Both patients can typically expect their livers to return to normal size within a few months to a year, Seal said.

Eight months later, Rhett says he's feeling great, is back at work and enjoying his favorite pastimes, hunting and fishing. He said he's “anxious to see her be all that she can be, now that nothing's holding her back.”

He and Cecilia's mother, Angelle, smiled and giggled while watching Cecilia, now 12, play a game of tag on hoverboards with her little sister, Lydia. Before the transplant, this much activity would have fatigued and stressed her body, at times causing pain, discomfort or illness.

“I have a lot more energy, and I don't feel bad a lot,” Cecilia said. She said it's been five months since her last trip to the hospital.

“I just feel better overall,” she said.

Cecilia knows how fortunate she is, thanks to her father's love and generosity.

“I'm very lucky and grateful that he could do this for me,” she said. “I have an awesome dad. He's always been my hero.”