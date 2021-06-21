Suspect in 3 slayings surrenders

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people in a small Oregon city forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles to Wisconsin, where he surrendered to police, authorities said Sunday.

Oen Evan Nicholson approached Laura Johnson, 34, after she returned to her parking spot during a her lunch break on Friday in Springfield, Oregon, and forced her to drive him in her car, police said. Authorities were notified Sunday that Nicholson had surrendered peacefully in Milwaukee but did not release details about how he gave himself up.

Johnson was not hurt and was returning to Oregon, Springfield police said in a statement.

“He approached her in her vehicle with a gun,” Johnson's father, Dennis Johnson, told KEZI-TV. “They said she was forced to drive 33 hours to where they're at. She was able to talk him into turning himself in.”

Nicholson is suspected of killing his father, Charles Simms Nicholson.

While driving his father's pickup, Nicholson is suspected of hitting and killing Anthony Oyster, 74, and critically injuring his wife, Linda Oyster, 73.

Shortly after, Nicholson is also suspected of shooting and killing resident Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend, Frasier said.