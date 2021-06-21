The Journal Gazette
 
    Suspect sought after shooting at Iowa store wounds deputy

    Associated Press

     

    COGGON, Iowa – A man shot and wounded a sheriff's deputy who was responding to a report of an alarm at a store in eastern Iowa, prompting a search for the suspect early Monday, authorities said.

    The Linn County deputy responded shortly after the report of an alarm at about 10:19 p.m. Sunday at Casey’s General Store in Coggon and was met inside by an armed suspect, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The man opened fire and the deputy was struck by multiple rounds.

    The man, believed to be in his 30s, fled in a van and was pursued by another deputy until the suspect crashed and fled on foot. The search was ongoing for him Monday and involved numerous agencies.

    The wounded deputy was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said, and wasn't immediately identified by authorities.

