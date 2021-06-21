Yosemite highline record set

SAN FRANCISCO – Two brothers from San Francisco say they have set a record for the longest highline ever walked in both Yosemite National Park and California, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

This month, they and a group of friends spent nearly a week stringing a single, 2,800-foot-long line from Taft Point west across a series of gulleys that plunge 1,600 feet.

Moises and Daniel Monterrubio had been thinking about crossing that void for a year.

Over the course of six days, the Monterrubios used the help of 18 friends and fellow highliners to navigate their webbing through and across the landscape. The group received permission from national park staffers in advance.

The longest line walked in Yosemite had been a 954-footer extending from Taft Point to an anchor east.

Daniel, 23, walked the line first and fell three or four times in the wind but made it across. Then Moises, also falling twice but catching himself on the line above the craggy landscape.