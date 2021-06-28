People 'suffering' from flood; parts of I-94 still closed

DEARBORN, Mich. – Portions of Interstate 94 remained flooded and closed Monday in the Detroit area, the first major work day since a weekend storm swept the region.

State police said I-94 was improving in Dearborn and Detroit as pumps drained water from the roadway, which is below ground level in some parts. More than 6 inches of rain fell in just a few hours Friday and Saturday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer planned to look at the mess.

“People are suffering. This is going to be hard,” she said.

Meanwhile, forecasters said more rain was possible, along with high humidity and temperatures in the 80s.

Pump failures caused basements to flood, especially in Detroit, Dearborn and the Grosse Pointe communities. Homeowners made many trips from flooded basements, piling possessions on the curb.

“Brown water, dirty, ugly, too much smell,” Dalal Al Dika said.

Dearborn's fire chief, Joseph Murray, thought floods in 2014 were the worst he would see “but this is definitely worse than that one.”

Elsewhere in Michigan, authorities confirmed weekend tornadoes around the state. Near Port Austin, at the tip of the Thumb, an 11-minute tornado peaked at 120 mph Saturday before moving into Lake Huron, the National Weather Service said.