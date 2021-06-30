Northwest heat wave tied to over 6 deaths

SPOKANE, Wash. – The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday – prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to resume rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.

Officials said more than a half-dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to the intense heat that began late last week.

The dangerous weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees was expected to ease in those cities. But inland Spokane saw temperatures spike.

The National Weather Service said the mercury reached 109 degrees in Spokane – the highest temperature ever recorded there.

About 9,300 Avista Utilities customers in Spokane lost power on Monday and the company said more planned blackouts began on Tuesday afternoon in the city of about 220,000 people.

BLM mural defaced in Louisville

A mural in Kentucky that depicts Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other Black people recently killed by law enforcement has been defaced, officials said.

The “Say Their Names” mural unveiled in Louisville last July was found Monday morning with light blue paint covering areas of the artwork, news outlets reported.

Opioid makers' trial starts in New York

A landmark trial targeting multiple opioid manufacturers and distributors opened in New York on Tuesday with lawyers for the government accusing the companies of bringing death and destruction to communities.

The case bought by Suffolk and Nassau counties and state Attorney General Letitia James is part of a slew of litigation over an epidemic linked to nearly 500,000 deaths over the last two decades.

Newspaper shooter insane: Lawyer

The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper was delusional and believed the state's judicial system was conspiring with the Capital Gazette to persecute him and ruin his life, his attorney told a jury Tuesday, trying to make the case that Jarrod Ramos is not criminally responsible for the crimes due to mental illness.

Three years and a day after the attack on the newspaper, the second phase of a trial started for Ramos, who pleaded guilty – but not criminally responsible – to the June 28, 2018, slayings.

Fox News fined $1 million

The New York City Commission on Human Rights has fined Fox News $1 million, the largest penalty in its history, for violations of laws protecting against sexual harassment and job retaliation.

As part of a settlement agreement announced Tuesday, Fox also agreed to mandate anti-harassment training for its New York staff and contributors and to temporarily drop a policy requiring people who allege misconduct to enter into binding arbitration.

California moves to allow psychedelics

California on Tuesday moved another step closer to decriminalizing psychedelics after the author removed a substance from the bill that opponents said can be used as a date-rape drug.

The bill would allow those 21 and older to possess for personal use and “social sharing” psilocybin, the hallucinogenic component of so-called magic mushrooms.