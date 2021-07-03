Migrant shelter touted as 'model'

POMONA, Calif. – Teenage boys chased down soccer balls on grassy fields. Dormitory beds were organized into small pods with a TV in each section. Some kids laid on the cots reading, while others played cards nearby with caseworkers.

The Biden administration on Friday gave a rare look inside an emergency shelter it opened to house migrant children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone, calling the California facility a model among its large-scale sites.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, whose agency is in charge of caring for migrant children, was joined by elected officials as he toured the shelter housing nearly 1,400 children at the Los Angeles County fairgrounds in the city of Pomona.

The facility was a sharp contrast to conditions reported at other emergency shelters, where children have complained of foul-smelling food, little outdoor recreational space and having to spend their days sleeping with little to do and no knowledge of when they would be released to relatives in the United States.

“We consider this a model,” Becerra told reporters after touring the Pomona facility, which has a 30,000-square-foot air-conditioned room with foosball and ping pong tables, wooden blocks and other games. Large signs in Spanish above the room's entryway read “welcome,” “hope,” and “love.”

In a room filled with caseworkers, Becerra spoke to the kids in Spanish about when they would be reunited with their families.

“We are trying to do this as soon as possible, but in a safe manner,” he said.

Within four hours of arriving at the shelter, each child can use the call center, a room with brightly colored paintings of butterflies and sea creatures. After that, they can call their families twice a week.

Next to the call area, scores of blue, pink and silver stars with names nearly covered a wall. An official said staffers post a star with a child's name when they are discharged from the facility.

“You're running out of space,” Becerra noted.