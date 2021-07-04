Michigan tour boat begins offering river cruises

MARINE CITY, Mich. – Residents passing over the LaBuhn Bridge in Marine City the past few weeks may have noticed a 67-foot, two-deck tour boat docked along the Belle River.

The Marine City River Boat, dubbed the “Friendship,” came up from its former home in Mount Clemens earlier this summer in advance of kicking off cruises on the southern end of St. Clair County, northeast of Detroit.

Cruise Director Rachel Slupe said they're starting with cruises that'll cater to those looking to catch local fireworks shows or a sunset, while staying open to booking private events, according to the Times Herald of Port Huron.

“We've had a lot of inquiries, and that's what we're trying to make room for,” she said while seated on the Friendship's second deck. “Then, we'd like to find opportunities around that to invite the public on to the boat, get them out there on the water, get people outside during these beautiful summer days. So, right now, we're planning out the rest of events in July. From July on, we're seeing where we land.”

The riverboat was brought up by its owner and captain, Paul Gallas, who moved to Marine City in 2018, after getting the OK from Marine City commissioners to dock on city property — next to a smaller vessel that serves as an office — this spring.

Now, both boats are situated on the river's south side, a straight shot down South Main Street and walking distance from Water Street and parking downtown.

Slupe and Gallas said they're still working out other parking options with a charter service and lot on King Road, particularly for out-of-town visitors. Gallas said parking was “probably our No. 1, biggest issue.”

This month, the boat owner said they were already inspected by the Coast Guard. The boat fits a capacity of 150 with restrooms and floor room or dance space on each level, a bar, and areas at the front accessible to visitors. Its second floor is only accessible by stairs.

Slupe said the rows of tables and chairs are removable and that they have storage to make room for events.

Gallas previously operated the cruise business on the Clinton River but said Thursday he was glad to be bringing it to a new place.

“It's kind of fun to be back in the saddle. It's also exhausting, you know. I mean, there's a lot of work to do, and I'm not that spring chicken I used to be,” Gallas said with a laugh. “I felt retired for the last year or so. It's crazy what happens when you get in that mode. It takes all day to do nothing.”

Previously, the boat was also used to work with school kids as part of the Great Lakes Educational Program through Michigan State University Extension and Michigan Sea Grant. Programming was canceled this season, according to the sea grant group's website.

Still, Gallas said he hoped to continue the effort out of Marine City when it returns.

“Now that it's gone stagnant for two seasons, I'm not sure exactly where it's at,” he said. “I know they want to re-kick it, and there's been some questionnaires that have been sent out to people that are active participants in the program. So, I know it's being reviewed.”

Slupe said they have public cruises planned July 4 for a fireworks show with St. Clair Chamber of Commerce. Boarding begins at 8:30 p.m., departure is at 9 p.m. and the expected return is 11 p.m.

“The first thing we're doing is fireworks cruises. People will be able to come out and enjoy the view,” Slupe said. “ ... It's been insane. It's been wonderful. I think we have 34 tickets on one and 40 on the other still available, and it's only been announced for about a week.”

There are also sunset cruises planned for Saturday, as well as an afternoon cruise Saturday and a trivia cruise Friday.

“So, that's another good opportunity for guests to come out and see the river – as beautiful as she is,” Slupe said.

Slupe said they'll likely continue with private events through October, though the public cruises will end in September. Gallas said he'd expect to return next year in May.