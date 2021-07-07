Building collapse suits seek answers

The quest to learn why a Florida condo building collapsed has already moved to the legal system, even before rescuers finish searching for victims and possible survivors.

Authorities have opened criminal and civil investigations into the collapse of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South, which killed at least 36 people and left more than 100 missing. At least six lawsuits have been filed by Champlain Towers families.

“The whole world wants to know what happened here,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference Tuesday. Everyone, she said, wants to know “what could have been prevented and how we make sure it never happens again.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has pledged to bring the matter to a grand jury, which will gather evidence and hear testimony, and could recommend criminal charges or needed reforms.

One lawyer involved in the litigation said the collapse raises widespread concerns about infrastructure issues and the trust put in those responsible for them.

“We deserve to be able to walk into buildings without worrying that they're going to come crumbling around us and to know that our loved ones can go to bed at night without worrying that they're going to plummet 12 stories to the ground below in their sleep,” said Jeffrey Goodman, whose Philadelphia firm filed suit on behalf of the children of missing resident Harold Rosenberg.

The lawsuits filed to date accuse the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, and in some cases a local architect and engineer, of negligence for failing to address serious structural problems noted as far back as 2018. A Surfside town building inspector had also been part of the discussions, and Goodman's firm has given notice of plans to add the town as a defendant.

“The role of building owners and architects and engineers and inspectors and safety professionals is to make sure that buildings are safe for their occupants to be in,” Goodman said.

At a hearing Friday, a judge appointed a receiver to represent the condominium association's interests given the trauma experienced by board members, one of whom remains missing. The board has about $48 million in insurance coverage, while the oceanfront land is valued at $30 million to $50 million, the judge was told.

The judge said he hoped the litigation could be resolved within a year. Until then, he authorized the receiver, attorney Michael Goldberg, to provide $10,000 each to residents for temporary housing and $2,000 to cover funeral expenses.

Attorney Robert Mongeluzzi, who also represents the Rosenberg family and is seeking access to the site, said cases such as these are not just about the money.

“They want to make this a quest to find out what happened,” Mongeluzzi said.

“On something spectacular like this, in today's world, there's great pressure to find fault,” said Denis Bender, a tort law professor at Chapman University in California. “And there's enough evidence already (in Surfside) that people have made bad decisions.”