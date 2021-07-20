Stocks slump on virus surge fears

NEW YORK – Resurgent pandemic worries knocked stocks lower from Wall Street to Tokyo on Monday, fueled by fears that a faster-spreading variant of the virus may upend the economy's strong recovery.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% after setting a record just a week earlier. In another sign of worry, the yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its lowest level in five months as investors scrambled for safer places to put their money. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 725.81, while the Nasdaq composite lost 152.25.

Airlines and other companies that would get hurt the most by potential COVID-19 restrictions took some of the heaviest losses, similar to the early days of the pandemic. United Airlines lost 5.5%, mall owner Simon Property Group gave up 5.9%, and cruise operator Carnival fell 5.7%.

Bomb techs blamed for fireworks blast

Los Angeles bomb technicians overloaded a containment chamber with homemade fireworks last month during a detonation, likely causing a catastrophic explosion that injured 17 people and rocked a neighborhood, the police chief said Monday.

Five members of the department's bomb squad have been removed from field duties as the investigation continues.

The explosion was highly unusual, officials say, because such containment chambers are designed to withhold blasts. The technicians overloaded it above the safety rating, however, even as authorities are investigating whether the detonation device had a defect.

Property loss minimal in huge wildfire

The monstrous wildfire burning in Oregon has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day, but evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared with much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California.

The 476-square-mile Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles southeast of Portland in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest, a vast expanse of old-growth forest, lakes and wildlife refuges. At least 2,000 homes have been evacuated at some point during the fire and another 5,000 threatened. At least 70 homes and more than 100 outbuildings have gone up in flames. No one has died.

Gunman ID'd in fatal attack on medics

Authorities on Monday identified a suspect accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding four others, including firefighters and paramedics, during a house fire in Tucson.

Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, remained in extremely critical condition at a local hospital, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said at a news conference.

Police said Scarlett drove up to the house fire and fired shots at an ambulance crew. The ambulance was two blocks from the fire but was actually on standby for another incident, authorities said.