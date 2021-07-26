Divine transformation: Ex-strip club a church

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A popular strip club that once beckoned customers off a busy highway leading into Anchorage is now a church offering salvation – instead of temptation – thanks to a daughter of a former exotic dancer.

Linda Dunegan believes divine intervention played a hand in transforming the building that housed Fantasies on 5th into the start-up Open Door Baptist Church, turning the show floor into a sanctuary and trading the dancer's pole with a pulpit.

“This church came about because I prayed for five years,” said Dunegan, who tried to buy the building before but walked away – for good, she thought – when she and the owner couldn't come to terms. Then the owner gave a real estate agent a week to sell it and suggested the agent call Dunegan. This time, the deal went through.

“God has been very good to me,” Dunegan said, “to give me a family, a wonderful husband, food on the table, a place to live.”

The journey to savvy real estate investor with 19 properties in three states seems implausible for a girl barely surviving on a daily bowl of rice in her native Vietnam.

Her single mother met an American who would become her husband and help the family flee the war-ravaged country in 1975 on a military transport when Dunegan was 8. After the struggling family moved around a lot, her mother and stepfather divorced in the early 1980s. Friends encouraged her mother to move to Anchorage, where they said there was good money to be made working as a waitress in the bars filled with oil industry workers.

Once in Alaska's largest city, her mother quickly found out that there was better money to be made dancing at different bars, though Dunegan wasn't sure whether Fantasies on 5th was one of them.

As a child, Dunegan made the National Honor Society and went to college, eventually earning a doctorate and marrying. She also had a nearly three-decade military career with service in the Air Force and Navy reserves and the Alaska Air National Guard.

Dunegan's path to Christian faith began when she was a child in America and a woman at one of the churches they attended ostensibly for the free food decided to take her under her wing.

“I was dirty, unsightly, and she took me to Sears. She bought me three dresses,” Dunegan said. “I work to pay that back today,” she said of the gesture that meant the world to her.

Pastor Kenny Menendez said God called him to start a new church in Anchorage; he just didn't know he and others would have to excavate through the detritus of a strip club to find it.

“I looked at it as, 'Yeah, it could be a church,'” said Menendez, who gave up a career in purchasing at an aerospace industry manufacturing plant in his native Oregon for his first ministry. “It just needed a facelift,” which included turning a private lap dance room into the youth ministry.

They average about 45 people every Sunday. Menendez has hopes that the church – situated between a marijuana retail store, a sex shop and downtrodden motels – will help improve the neighborhood. “One would hope that, yes, this is the beginning of just putting some light right here,” he said.

Dunegan intends to use the second floor for fundraisers and as a reception rental location, and the third floor for her Children's Benefit Foundation. Here, she plans to bridge the gap for Anchorage youth, setting up cultural exchanges for them to visit Vietnam.