Tuesday, July 27, 2021 11:20 am
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
Associated Press
The country’s top health agency is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the novel coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make an announcement later Tuesday.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story