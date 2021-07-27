Last of 98 condo collapse victims ID'd

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The final victim of the condo building collapse in Florida has been identified, a relative said Monday, more than a month after the middle-of-the-night catastrophe that ultimately claimed 98 lives and became the largest non-hurricane-related emergency response in state history.

Estelle Hedaya, an outgoing 54-year-old with a love of travel, was the last to be identified, ending what her relatives described as a torturous four-week wait. Her younger brother, Ikey Hedaya, confirmed the news to The Associated Press. A funeral was scheduled for today.

It comes just days after rescuers officially concluded the painstaking and emotionally heavy task of removing layers of dangerous debris and pulling out dozens of bodies. The site of the June 24 collapse at the oceanside Champlain Towers South has been mostly swept flat, the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse.

8 dead in Utah pileup caused by sandstorm

A sandstorm caused a huge 22-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway that left eight people dead, including four children, authorities said.

The Sunday afternoon crashes on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh came at the end of a holiday weekend for the state that often leads to increased highway traffic. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm that reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

Gunman stoned to death after killing 1

A man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth early Monday, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him, Texas authorities said.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said the shooter had been attending the small backyard gathering at a home but became upset and left. He then returned and began arguing with other party-goers before shooting and injuring one person, whose injuries weren't life-threatening. As party-goers gave chase, the shooter turned and fired at them.

Great Salt Lake levels fall to historic low

The water levels at the Great Salt Lake have hit a historic low, a grim milestone for the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River that comes as a megadrought grips the region.

On Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey announced average daily water levels had dropped about an inch below the previous record of 4,191.4 feet, which was set in 1963.

The new record comes months earlier than when the lake typically hits its lowest level of the year, indicating water levels could continue to drop even further, said Candice Hasenyager, the deputy director of Utah's Division of Water Resources.

People for years have been diverting water from rivers that flow into the lake to water crops and supply homes. Because the lake is shallow – about 35 feet at its deepest point – less water quickly translates to receding shorelines.

Ex-Trump campaign chair pleads not guilty

The chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee pleaded not guilty Monday and said he was “100% innocent” of charges that he secretly lobbied the U.S. on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack, 74, wearing a black mask to protect against the coronavirus, appeared in Brooklyn federal court for the first time, days after he was freed on $250 million bail following his arrest in California.

His lawyer entered his plea for him.

Prosecutors say Barrack used his multidecade friendship with Trump to influence the Republican's policy, starting when Trump was a candidate in 2016 and continuing after he was sworn in as president.

Tunisia president suspends parliament

Troops surrounded Tunisia's parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country's young democracy at home and abroad.

In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia's economic troubles and the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, President Kais Saied decided late Sunday to dismiss the officials, including the justice and defense ministers.

He announced a series of other measures Monday, including a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for one month and a ban on gatherings of more than three people in public places.

South, North Korea restore channels

South Korea says the leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to restore suspended communication channels and improve ties.

The presidential office in Seoul said President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached an agreement during several rounds of exchanges of letters since April. The Blue House says the two Koreas tested their communication channel this morning.

The deal comes amid more than two years of a stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

African migrant boat capsizes; dozens dead

A boat carrying African migrants capsized off Libya's coast Monday, leaving at least 57 people presumed dead, a U.N. migration official said. It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

The vessel left the western coastal town of Khums on Sunday, said Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration. She said there were at least 75 migrants on board, including women and children. Among the 57 presumed drowned were 20 women and two children, Msehli said.

Eighteen of the migrants were rescued and returned to shore by fishermen and Libya's coast guard, Msehli said.