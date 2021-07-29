$33 million offered to settle Sandy Hook suit

HARTFORD, Conn. – The maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has offered some of the victims' families nearly $33 million to settle their lawsuit over how the company marketed the firearm to the public.

Lawyers for now-bankrupt Remington filed the offers late Tuesday in Waterbury Superior Court in Connecticut. The nine families suing the company, who are being offered nearly $3.7 million apiece, are considering the proposals, their lawyers said.

A Hartford lawyer representing Remington, James Rotondo, declined to comment Wednesday. The settlement offers were filed a day after a judge denied Remington's request to dismiss the lawsuit.

A Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by Remington was used to kill 20 first graders and six educators at the Newtown, Connecticut, school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Judge: Officer culpable in '16 slaying

A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday found probable cause to charge a police officer in the 2016 slaying of a Black man who was sitting in a parked car, taking the rare step of overruling prosecutors years after they declined to charge the officer.

Milwaukee County Judge Glenn Yamahiro said probable cause existed to charge Joseph Mensah with homicide by negligent use of a weapon in Jay Anderson Jr.'s death. He will appoint a special prosecutor in 60 days, who will then determine whether to file charges.

Yamahiro's decision marks a victory for Anderson's family, who took advantage of a little-used provision in state law to ask the judge for a second look at the case.

'Saul' actor has medical incident on set

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk had a “heart related incident” when he collapsed on the show's New Mexico set, and his condition is stable as he recovers at a hospital, his representatives said Wednesday.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident,” the statement said.

Odenkirk collapsed Tuesday on the Albuquerque set where the “Breaking Bad” spin-off is shooting its sixth and final season. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a local hospital.

ZZ Top bassist Hill dies at 72

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill, the long-bearded bassist for the million-selling Texas blues rock trio known for such hits as “Legs” and “Gimme All Your Lovin',” has died at age 72.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard said Hill died in his sleep. They didn't give a cause of death, but a July 21 post on the band's website said Hill was “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue.” At that time, the band said that its longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, would fill in on bass, slide guitar and harmonica.

Born Joe Michael Hill in Dallas, he, Gibbons and Beard formed ZZ Top in Houston in 1969.

Virus rules issued for Lollapalooza

The hordes of people expected to descend on Chicago's Grant Park for the Lollapalooza music festival this week will be required to show proof that they've been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for the disease within the last three days.

The four-day festival starts Thursday and is expected to be back at full capacity, with roughly 100,000 daily attendees. To gain entry, attendees will have to present their vaccination cards or a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test that is no more than 72 hours old. That means that anyone with a four-day pass who isn't vaccinated will have to get tested twice.