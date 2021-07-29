The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, July 29, 2021

    McCormick recalls some seasonings

    Associated Press

    McCormick & Co. is voluntarily recalling some seasonings because of possible salmonella contamination.

    The company said this week that it's recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

    Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

    No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recalled products.

