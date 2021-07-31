In Florida, coronavirus cases jump 50%

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida's coronavirus cases jumped 50% this week, the state Health Department reported Friday, continuing a six-week surge that has seen it responsible for 1 in 5 new infections nationally, becoming the outbreak's epicenter.

The release came shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks when classes resume.

More than 110,000 new coronavirus cases were reported statewide over the past week, up from 73,000 last week and 11 times the 10,000 reported the week of June 11, six weeks ago.

The Florida Hospital Association also said Friday that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearing last year's peak. More than 9,300 patients are hospitalized, up from 1,845 a month ago. On a per capita basis, Florida now has more people hospitalized than any other state.

DeSantis has blamed the surge on a seasonal increase – more Floridians are indoors because of the hot weather with air conditioning circulating the virus. About 60% of Floridians 12 and older are vaccinated, ranking it about midway among the states.