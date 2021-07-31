Senate advances infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON – The Senate advanced a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan Friday with a bipartisan group of senators helping it clear one more hurdle and bracing to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that the chamber should be able to process the legislation quickly given the bipartisan support.

“We may need the weekend, we may vote on several amendments, but with the cooperation of our Republican colleagues I believe we can finish the bipartisan infrastructure bill in a matter of days,” Schumer said. But Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, predicted, “It's going to be a grind.”

US sues Texas to halt migrant order

The Biden administration sued Texas on Friday to prevent state troopers from stopping vehicles carrying migrants on grounds that they may spread COVID-19, warning that the practice would exacerbate problems amid high levels of crossings on the state's border with Mexico.

The Justice Department asked for an immediate block on Gov. Greg Abbott's order issued Wednesday, which allows the Texas Department of Public Safety to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” that it transports migrants. Troopers could then reroute vehicles back to their point of origin or impound them.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in El Paso, mirrors a letter that Attorney General Merrick Garland sent the governor a day earlier, arguing that the state was usurping and even interfering with the federal government's responsibility to enforce immigration laws.

GOP wants look at Atlanta elections

Republican lawmakers in Georgia have started a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state's most populous county.

Reliably Democratic Fulton County, with about 11% of the state's electorate, includes most of the city of Atlanta. It has been plagued with problems for years, and Republicans say it's time for answers. Two groups of GOP state lawmakers, some of whose districts include parts of Fulton, submitted letters to the State Election Board this week demanding a performance review of the county's board of registration and elections.

Under the law that Georgia Republicans pushed through this year, the letters could lead to the State Election Board removing Fulton's five-member election board. But there remains uncertainty about how the process would work.

US adds sanctions on Cuban police

The Biden administration announced new sanctions on Friday against Cuba's national revolutionary police and its top two officials as the U.S. looks to increase pressure on the communist government following this month's protests on the island.

The Police Nacional Revolucionaria and the agency's director and deputy director, Oscar Callejas Valcarce and Eddie Sierra Arias, were targeted in the latest sanctions announced by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The police are part of Cuba's interior ministry, which was already the subject of a blanket designation by the Trump administration back in January.

The administration says it is considering a range of options in response to the protests, including providing internet access to Cubans, and has created a working group to review U.S. remittance policy to ensure that more of the money that Cuban Americans send home makes it directly into the hands of their families without the government taking a cut.

NASA drops Bezos' SpaceX objection

The federal government Friday rejected an appeal by billionaire Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to get in on NASA's plans to return astronauts to the moon by using rival Elon Musk's SpaceX.

NASA in April awarded the $2.9 billion contract for a lunar lander to the more established SpaceX, which also offered a cheaper price than the bids from Blue Origin and Dynetics Inc., a subsidiary of Leidos.

The two losing companies appealed the contract to the Government Accountability Office on the grounds that there should have been multiple contracts and that the proposals weren't evaluated correctly, but the agency rejected their request.

1st flight brings Afghans to US

The first flight evacuating Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan brought more than 200 people, including scores of children and babies in arms, to new lives in the United States on Friday, and President Joe Biden said he was proud to welcome them home.

The launch of the evacuation flights, bringing out former interpreters and others who fear retaliation from Afghanistan's Taliban for having worked with American troops and civilians, highlights American uncertainty about how Afghanistan's government and military will fare after the last U.S. combat forces leave that country in the coming weeks.

Family members are accompanying the interpreters, translators and others on the flights. The first evacuation flightcarried 221 Afghans under the special visa program, including 57 children and 15 infants, according to an internal U.S. government document obtained by The Associated Press.

Most Democrats optimistic: Poll

Six months into Democrats' unified control of Washington, most Democrats are on board with President Joe Biden and where he's trying to take the country – even if they're divided on how to get there.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 6 in 10 Democrats say they're optimistic about their party's future, and Democrats nearly universally – 92% – approve of the way Biden is handling his job. The Democratic president is viewed favorably by both liberals and moderates.

But the party is divided over the best strategy for accomplishing its agenda. About half say Democrats should compromise with Republicans, even if it means giving up things they want. The other half say Democrats should stick to their positions no matter what, even if it means they would have to find a way to pass laws without Republican support.