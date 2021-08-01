Senate tackles infrastructure details

WASHINGTON – The Senate convened for a rare weekend session Saturday, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer encouraging the authors of a bipartisan infrastructure plan to finish writing their nearly $1 trillion bill so that senators can begin offering amendments.

“I've been informed the group is working hard to bring this negotiation to a conclusion, but they need a little more time,” Schumer said on the Senate floor in the early evening. “I'm prepared to give it to them.”

Schumer, D-N.Y., said earlier in the day he understood that completing the writing of such a large bill is difficult, but he warned that he was prepared to keep lawmakers in Washington for as long as it took to complete votes on both the bipartisan infrastructure plan and a budget blueprint that would allow the Senate to begin work this year on a massive, $3.5 trillion social, health and environmental bill.

19-year-old shot in movie theater dies

A young man who had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died, police and his family said Saturday.

Anthony Barajas, 19, was watching “The Forever Purge” at a theater in Corona with Rylee Goodrich, 18, on Monday when they were shot in the head. They were found by an employee after the last showing of the night. Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was placed on life support.

Police said the shooting appeared to be random and unprovoked. They were working with Riverside County prosecutors to add a second murder count against the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez.

Illinois: Trump due $1 million refund

An Illinois tax agency has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill for his downtown Chicago skyscraper, but local officials are trying to block the refund.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at issue is the Cook County Board of Review's estimation of the value of the Trump International Hotel & Tower's rooms and retail space. In June, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the assessment on the building's commercial property.

The vote means that Trump is owed $1.03 million, money that would come out of the property taxes due the city of Chicago, the Chicago Public Schools and several other government agencies.

The Cook County state's attorney is disputing the refund and has filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Appellate Court in the hopes of blocking it.

Tulsa massacre remains reburied

The bodies of 19 people exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery during a search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre were reburied during a closed ceremony, despite objections from protesters outside the cemetery.

“This is totally disgusting and disrespectful that those are our family members and we're outside the gate instead of inside that gate where they are,” Celi Butler Davis, who said she is a descendant of a massacre victim, told KTUL-TV.

Others protesting Friday's reburial called for a criminal investigation. “The found remains – a skull with a bullet hole – that seems like you're just beginning to get somewhere” in investigating the deaths, state Rep. Regina Goodwin told KJRH-TV.

Some protesters also wanted the reburial postponed, but city spokesperson Michelle Brooks told the Tulsa World that an interment plan was required in order to receive approval to exhume the remains.

Music icon rallies for Texas Dems

Country music legend Willie Nelson led more than a thousand spectators in singing “vote them out” Saturday from the steps of the Texas Capitol during a rally wrapping up a four-day march in support of Democratic state legislators who bolted for Washington two weeks ago to block GOP-backed voting restrictions.

Families with lawn chairs spread out across the sprawling Capitol greens in Austin.

Clergy, politicians, constituents and musicians all spoke out about the proposals to impose voter ID requirements, limit ballot drop boxes and mail voting, and strip local officials of their election authority. The special session that the exodus by Texas Democrats halted is set to expire next week, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged to schedule a new one as soon as the lawmakers return to the state.

“If you don't like who's in there, vote them out,” Nelson sang, inviting he crowd to join him in singing lyrics he'd previously written about taking a stand at the ballot box.