Senators wrap up infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON – After much delay, senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday night, wrapping up days of painstaking work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden's big priority.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocked in at some 2,700 pages, and senators could begin amending it soon. Despite the hurry-up-and-wait during a rare weekend session, the final product was not intended to stray from the broad outline senators had negotiated for weeks with the White House. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said a final vote could be held “in a matter of days.”

A key part of Biden's agenda, the bipartisan bill is the first phase of the president's infrastructure plan. It calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years above projected federal levels, what could be one of the more substantial expenditures on the nation's roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.

10 wounded in Queens gang shooting

Two men strode up to a crowd outside a barbershop in the New York City borough of Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people before fleeing on mopeds, police said Sunday.

The shooting in the borough's Corona neighborhood took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The eight men and two women, who range in age from 19 to 72, were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The most seriously injured victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Three of those shot were known members of the Trinitarios, a Dominican street gang, and were the intended targets, Essig said.

Progress made on Western wildfires

Firefighters in Oregon reported good progress in the battle against the nation's largest wildfire, while authorities canceled evacuation orders near a major blaze in Northern California.

Containment of the Bootleg Fire in remote southern Oregon was up to 74% on Sunday. It was 56% contained a day earlier. The blaze has scorched over 646 square miles since being sparked by lightning July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

California's Dixie Fire covered nearly 383 square miles in mountains where 42 homes and other buildings have been destroyed. The fire was 32% contained Sunday, and evacuation orders and warnings were lifted for several areas of Butte and Plumas counties. The cause of the blaze, which ignited July 13, was still under investigation.

Festival drops rapper over remarks

Rapper DaBaby was cut Sunday from Lollapalooza's closing lineup following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, had been scheduled as a closing act on the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago. Lollapalooza organizers tweeted Sunday that rapper Young Thug would perform during that time slot instead.

While on stage at Miami's Rolling Loud Festival, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who weren't gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks.”