Britain welcomes vaccinated travelers

LONDON – Britain opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and the European Union on Monday as travel industry leaders urged the government to further ease restrictions and allow people to enjoy the benefits of a successful COVID-19 inoculation program.

The new rules came into effect amid reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government may add a new category to Britain's traffic light system of travel restrictions, a move that industry officials say would make many people decide to stay home.

As of Monday, fully vaccinated travelers from destinations on Britain's “amber list” are allowed to enter the country without self-isolating for up to 10 days. The government is considering creating an amber watchlist to warn people about destinations that may be downgraded because of rising infection rates or the emergence of new variants.

Graham infected after vaccination

Sen. Lindsey Graham has become the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying Monday he is “very glad” he received the vaccine, without which his current symptoms would be “far worse.”

The news prompted several other lawmakers to get quick COVID-19 tests and report their status. A handful of Senate colleagues spent part of the weekend working and socializing with the South Carolina Republican, who attended a gathering on Sen. Joe Manchin's houseboat the evening that he first developed symptoms.

Iran's new cases a single-day record

Iran on Monday reported more than 37,000 new coronavirus infections, the country's single-day record so far in the pandemic, state media reported.

State TV said health workers registered 37,189 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday – surpassing the previous daily record of 34,951 infections reported early today. Also, there were 411 deaths, bringing the country's total death toll in the pandemic to 91,407 – the highest in the Middle East.

The new surge has been fueled by the contagious delta variant, and Iranian authorities say less than 40% of the population follows measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

Iranian health officials have regularly warned that hospitals in the capital, Tehran, and other major cities are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

San Francisco sets cable cars rolling

San Francisco's iconic cable cars were chiming their bells and rolling again on the city's hills Monday after being sidelined for 16 months by the pandemic.

At Powell and Market, one of the cable car's stops, a line of people snaked around a cable car turntable waiting to ride a car to Ghirardelli Square or Fisherman's Wharf.

“Our cable cars are part of what makes San Francisco a world-class destination, and their return is just the latest sign that our city is bouncing back,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.