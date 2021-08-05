Vaccine rule eyed for visitors to US

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday.

The requirement would come as part of the administration's phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Fauci fears cases doubling, new variant

Coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant are rising in a “very steep fashion” across the United States and may double in the coming weeks to 200,000 cases a day, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

The country could be “in trouble” entering the fall unless a large portion of unvaccinated Americans decide to get the shots, with the real possibility a new variant emerges that challenges the effectiveness of existing vaccines, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden told McClatchy.

As of Aug. 2, the seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases was 84,389, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stop booster shots, WHO leader says

The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said richer countries have administered about 100 doses of coronavirus vaccines for every 100 people on average, while low-income countries – hampered by short supplies – have provided only about 1.5 doses per 100 people.

WHO officials say it is unclear whether giving booster shots to people who have already received two vaccine doses is effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

China cracks down on Nanjing outbreak

China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders.

Since that initial outbreak was tamed last year, China's people had lived virtually free of the virus, with extremely strict border controls and local distancing and quarantine measures stamping out scattered, small flareups when they occurred.

Now, the country is on high alert as an outbreak of cases connected to the international airport in the eastern city of Nanjing touched at least 17 provinces. China reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 from local transmission Wednesday, more than half of them in coastal Jiangsu province, of which Nanjing is the capital.

Bikers gather for bigger Sturgis rally

Crowds of bikers are rumbling their way toward South Dakota's Black Hills this week, raising fears that COVID-19 infections will be unleashed among the 700,000 people expected to show up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Last year, the rally hardly slowed down, with roughly 460,000 people attending. Masks were mostly ditched as bikers crowded into bars, tattoo parlors and rock shows, offering a lesson in how massive gatherings could spread waves of the virus across the country. This year is expected to be even bigger, drawing people from around the U.S. and beyond, despite concerns about the virus' highly contagious delta variant.