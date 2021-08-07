1st pleas to assaulting officers Jan. 6 made

A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege.

The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters are charged with attacking police as part of an effort to halt the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

An attorney for Scott Kevin Fairlamb, a 44-year-old former mixed martial arts fighter who owned Fairlamb Fit gym in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, said prosecutors are seeking a sentencing guideline range of about 31/2 to 41/4 years in prison. But the judge isn't bound by that recommendation.

Later on Friday, the same judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Devlyn Thompson to be jailed in Seattle after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon, a baton. Thompson, 28, of Puyallup, Washington, had been free since his participation in the Capitol riot.

Complaint filed against Cuomo

A woman who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor's state residence has filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County sheriff's office said Friday.

The complaint, filed Thursday with the sheriff's office, is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency about alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

Its filing is a potential first step toward bringing criminal charges.

East St. Louis fire kills 5 children

Five siblings under the age of 10 died early Friday when a fire swept through their apartment in East St. Louis, Illinois, and officials were investigating whether they had been left alone.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victims as Deonta Davis Jr., 9; Neveah Dunigan and Heaven Dunigan, 8-year-old twins; Jabari Johnson, 4; and Roy-el Dunigan, 2.

Fire crews were called to the building in East St. Louis before 3 a.m. and reported finding

Two children were found already dead inside a bedroom, and the three other children were unconscious on the kitchen floor, two of them were pronounced dead once outside, according to East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan.

The fifth child died at a hospital.

“The guys are taking it pretty hard,” McClellan told reporters of his firefighters.

Arrest made in 'Gone Girl' fatal

The rider of an unlicensed electric scooter involved in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes was well aware that he hit her, fleeing to a repair shop afterward seeking to fix a sideview mirror, New York authorities said Friday.

Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to yield to a pedestrian.