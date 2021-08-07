Florida OKs vouchers for anti-mask students

Florida's Board of Education decided Friday to provide private school vouchers to parents who say a public school district's mask-wearing requirements amount to harassment of their children.

So far, two Florida school districts have decided to follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and require masks when they restart classes next week, citing Florida's dramatic rise in coronavirus infections.

The Florida Department of Health published its weekly statistics showing a rise of seven-day average cases from 15,817 last Friday to 19,250, the highest average in the pandemic for the third time this week.

The state tallied 616 deaths in one week, raising the total COVID-19 death toll to 39,695.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his general opposition to restrictions, such as lockdowns, business closures and mask mandates.

“In terms of imposing any restrictions, that's not happening in Florida. It's harmful. It's destructive. It does not work,” he said. “We really believe that individuals know how to best assess their risks.”

In other developments around the nation:

• Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Amazon said Friday that its call for a nationwide mask mandate for its warehouse workers was in response to the spread of COVID-19 variants in the U.S., and guidance from public health authorities and its own medical experts. Amazon has been requiring only warehouse workers not vaccinated wear masks.

• An Arkansas judge Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April banning mask requirements by governmental entities.

• After a 17-month COVID-induced closure, the border between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, is expected to reopen Monday to fully vaccinated Americans, but with more than a handful of requirements.

The Canada Border Services Agency is expected to reopen the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, among other border spots in Michigan, starting midnight on Monday to nonessential travelers.

• Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids tested positive Friday for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against it.

Davids, a two-term Democratic congresswoman, said in a statement that she has had only mild symptoms from her breakthrough case and had been following precautions.

• The Black Hills of South Dakota roared with motorcycles and crowds Friday as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. Organizers expect at least 700,000 people during the 10-day event.

On Thursday, the eve of the official opening, downtown Sturgis was clogged with Harleys, rallygoers packed shoulder-to-shoulder at bars and rock shows, and masks were nowhere in sight.