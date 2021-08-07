Student loan payments on pause through January

The Biden administration Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension.

Borrowers will not have to make payments on federal student loans during the moratorium, interest rates will be set at 0% and debt collection efforts will remain on pause. The suspension will expire on Jan. 31.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said it's meant to give borrowers enough time to prepare for their payments to resume.

The Trump administration suspended federal student loan payments in March 2020 and later extended them through January 2021. President Joe Biden, soon after taking office, extended the pause through Sept. 30.

But even as the economy rebounds, there have been concerns that borrowers would not be ready to continue payments so soon. Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, N.Y., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mass., recently pressed Biden to extend the moratorium through at least March 2022.

The Education Department itself has raised concerns about the administrative hurdles around suddenly restarting loan payments. In a November 2020 report, the department said it would be a “heavy burden” for the government and loan servicers.

In its Friday announcement, the Education Department said the final extension provides enough time to restart payments smoothly.

The Biden administration announced the relief as it faces mounting pressure from some Democrats to erase huge swaths of student debt.