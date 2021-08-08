Dixie grows to California's biggest single wildfire ever

GREENVILLE, Calif. – After four years of homelessness, Kesia Studebaker thought she finally landed on her feet when she found a job cooking in a diner and moved into a house in the small community of Greenville.

She had been renting for three months and was hoping stability would help her win back custody of her 14-year-old daughter. But in just one night, a raging wildfire tore through the mountain town and “took it all away,” she said.

Fueled by strong winds and bone-dry vegetation, the Dixie Fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in state history. People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California are facing a weekend of fear as it threatens to reduce thousands of homes to ashes.

“We knew we didn't get enough rainfall and fires could happen, but we didn't expect a monster like this,” Studebaker said Saturday.

The fire incinerated much of Greenville on Wednesday and Thursday, destroying 268 homes and structures and threatening nearly 14,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It had engulfed an area larger than the size of New York City.

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, now spans an area of 698 square miles and was just 21% contained.

The fire's cause was under investigation. The Pacific Gas & Electric utility has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines.

A federal judge ordered PG&E on Friday to give details about the equipment and vegetation where the fire started by Aug. 16.

California's raging wildfires were among 107 large fires burning across 14 states, mostly in the West, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists have said climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

California's fire season is on track to surpass last year's season, which was the worst fire season in recent recorded state history. Since the start of the year, more than 6,000 blazes have destroyed more than 1,260 square miles of land – more than triple the losses for the same period in 2020, according to state fire figures.