Taliban fighters seize key Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan – Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan's key Kunduz province on Sunday, and won a monthslong siege of a neighboring provincial capital – the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after two decades in the country.

Two provincial council members said the Taliban took control of the governor's office and police headquarters after a day of firefights, as well as the main prison building, where 500 inmates including Taliban fighters were freed.

If Kunduz, capital of the province of the same name, falls, it would be a significant gain for the Taliban and a test of their ability to take and retain territory in their campaign against the Western-backed government. It is one of the country's larger cities with a population of more than 340,000, and was a key area defended against Taliban takeover by Western troops over the years.

Fauci hopeful FDA OKs vaccine by month's end

The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the federal agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer.

The Biden administration has stated that the federal government will not mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.

Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said “mandates at the local level need to be done” to help curb the spread of the virus.

Senate again advances infrastructure package

Senators hoisted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package over another hurdle late Sunday, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans pushing it closer to passage despite a few holdouts trying to derail one of President Joe Biden's top priorities.

The rare bipartisan momentum was holding steady, a reflection of the bill's popularity and the eagerness of senators to show voters back home they can deliver.

One of the biggest investments of its kind in years, the package promises to unleash billions of dollars to upgrade roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems.

Senators easily overcame another 60-vote hurdle on a vote of 68-29. Final votes could drag into early Tuesday as a single GOP senator, Tennessee's Bill Hagerty, refused to relent on the mandatory debate time.

Wildfire triggers alerts to flee Greek island

Pillars of billowing smoke and ash turned the sky orange and blocked out the sun above Greece's second-largest island Sunday as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and encroached on villages, triggering more evacuation alerts.

The fire on Evia, an island of forested mountains and canyons laced with small coves of crystalline water, began Aug. 3 and cut across the popular summer destination from coast to coast as it burned out of control. Scores of homes and businesses have been destroyed and thousands of residents and tourists have fled the island, many escaping the flames via flotillas that even operated in the dark of night.

The blaze now is the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country's most protracted heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 113 degrees Fahrenheit for days and created bone-dry conditions.

Israel leader: Lebanon to blame for rocket fire

Israel's prime minister said Sunday he holds the Lebanese government responsible for rocket fire launched from its territory, whether the Hezbollah militant group launched the weapons or not.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's comments came days after one of the heaviest flareups in violence between Israel and Hezbollah in several years, and he indicated that Israel could expand its response if the rocket fire continues.

Over several days last week, militants in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets into Israel, drawing rare Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. On Friday, Hezbollah fired additional rockets toward Israel, and Israel responded with heavy artillery shelling.

Sturgis motorcycle rally attendance enthusiastic

Law enforcement officials say the first few days of this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they've seen.

Some 700,000 people were expected to celebrate their enthusiasm for motorcycles at the 10-day event that kicked off Friday in the western South Dakota city.

“There are more people here than in the 31 years I've been doing this,” Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told the Rapid City Journal on Saturday.