Andrew sued over alleged sex assault

NEW YORK – One of Jeffrey Epstein's longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, taking accusations that she has repeatedly publicly lodged against him, including that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, to a formal venue.

Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, where Epstein was charged criminally with sex trafficking a month before he killed himself at age 66 in August 2019 in an adjacent federal jail where he was ordered to await trial.

Giuffre has repeatedly made her allegations against Epstein, his onetime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and Andrew, but the lawsuit was the first time she has directly confronted Andrew in such a formal setting. It steps up public relations pressure on the prince, even if he remains beyond the reach of the courts.

In a statement, Giuffre said she was “holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me.” In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, “It didn't happen.”

On stand, Durst denies killing friend

Robert Durst took the stand at his California murder trial Monday and immediately denied killing his best friend, who prosecutors say was about to reveal to investigators his involvement in the 1982 disappearance of his wife.

“Bob, did you kill Susan Berman?” Durst's attorney Dick DeGuerin said to open the testimony of the 78-year-old New York real estate heir. “No,” Durst answered. “Do you know who did?” DeGuerin asked. “No, I do not,” answered Durst, who struggled to hear, strained to speak and appeared frail as he sat in a wheelchair instead of a witness chair.

Kelly trial starts after 2-year delay

After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B hitmaker R. Kelly started Monday with jury selection in New York City.

Lingering health threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a shakeup of Kelly's defense team pushed the trial into the summer, nearly two years after he was charged with abusing women and girls for nearly two decades. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly began questioning potential jurors about whether they can keep an open mind about Kelly.

Black real estate agent falsely accused

Police in west Michigan handcuffed a real estate agent, his client and that man's 15-year-old son after a neighbor wrongly reported that the three Black people were breaking into a home.

The agent, Eric Brown, told WOOD-TV that the police response Aug. 1 in Wyoming, including two out of five officers who drew their guns, felt aggressive and “threw me back.”

The Wyoming Police Department defended the officers' actions and said they followed protocol for responding to a reported home invasion.