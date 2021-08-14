Moderate Dems put Biden budget at risk

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced a fresh hurdle Friday to passing President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar domestic policy aspirations, as nine moderate Democrats threatened to derail a budget blueprint crucial to opening the door to much of that spending.

In a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., the nine said they “will not consider voting” for a budget resolution mapping Democrats' ambitious fiscal plans until the House approves a separate, Senate-passed package of road, broadband and other infrastructure projects and sends it to Biden.

Cuomo investigation suspended

The New York state Assembly will suspend its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down after its leaders concluded they didn't have the authority to impeach a departed official, the chamber's top Democrat said Friday.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement that lawyers had advised the Legislature's judiciary committee that lawmakers lack the constitutional authority.

1 student killed, 1 held in shooting

One student was killed and another was taken into custody Friday after a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, during the lunch hour, police said.

The gunfire at Washington Middle School marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours.

Minneapolis to halt minor traffic stops

Minneapolis police will no longer stop motorists for minor traffic violations such as expired tabs, air fresheners hanging from rearview mirrors or not having a working license plate light, according to a policy change.

An internal memo from Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo obtained by the Star Tribune, also said the city attorney will stop prosecuting tickets for driving after suspension if there was no accident “or other egregious driving behavior that would impact public safety.”

Depression Fred may regain strength

Tropical depression Fred was moving along Cuba's northern coast and could regain tropical storm status as it pulls away from the island, ahead of its projected track towards the Florida Keys today and southwest Florida on Sunday, forecasters said. Meanwhile, east of the Caribbean Sea, forecasters were watching a disturbance they said would likely become Grace, the seventh named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

29-year-old charged after student ploy

A 29-year-old Tennessee man who rode on a school bus and walked into a high school with students has been charged with trespassing, officials said.

Juan Purkey had been standing on the side of the road with papers and a binder when a substitute bus driver saw him and thought he was a student and picked him up, school officials said. After he walked into the school, a teacher stopped him, took him to the office and called police.

Charges filed in accidental shooting

A 19-year-old woman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged with negligent use of a weapon after she accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.

The woman was visiting an apartment Tuesday where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun. The woman, who a witness said had been drinking, picked up the gun, “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it,” when the gun went off, officials said. The man, who was standing in a doorway, was shot in the thigh.