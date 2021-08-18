House leaders plan budget vote next week, defying moderates

WASHINGTON – Top Democrats plan House votes next week on a budget resolution that could clear a path for future passage of a $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment package, suggesting a showdown ahead with rebellious party moderates.

Nine centrists have threatened to vote against their own party's budget blueprint, enough to defeat it in the closely divided House. They want the chamber to first approve a separate $1 trillion bill financing highway, water supply and other infrastructure projects, their top priority.

In a conference call Tuesday, House leaders made clear that's not their plan.

Instead, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said he'd like the chamber to approve the budget resolution next Tuesday, according to a participant in the call who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The House returns the previous day for what lawmakers hope will be an abbreviated interruption of their August recess.

If all Republicans oppose the budget as expected, Democrats could lose no more than three of their own votes and prevail. The budget's congressional approval would prevent Republicans from killing the subsequent $3.5 trillion bill, probably this fall, with bill-killing Senate filibusters.

“Remember the psychology of consensus. We are in this together, we have the leader of our party and we are pursuing the attainment” of our agenda, Hoyer said, according to the person on the call.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other leaders used the conference call to reiterate that a final vote on the public works bill would wait until the larger $3.5 trillion measure progresses.

Together, the two bills embody President Joe Biden's and Democrats' aspirations for bracing the economy, supporting families and combating climate change.

Leaders hope moving both measures together – rather than quickly approving the infrastructure bill – would pressure moderates to also back the $3.5 trillion package, which they consider too expensive.