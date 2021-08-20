Roundups of wild horses ramping up across West

TOOELE, Utah – The sound of the helicopter propeller thundered across the horizon as it dipped down toward mustangs dotting the golden brown plain. The horses burst into a gallop at the machine's approach, their high-pitched whinnies rising into the dry air.

That helicopter roundup in the mountains of western Utah removed hundreds of free-roaming wild horses, shortly before the Biden administration announced it would sharply increase the number of mustangs removed across the region.

It's an emergency step that land managers say is essential to preserving the ecosystem and the horses as a megadrought worsened by climate change grips the region.

“What were seeing here in the West gives some insight into a new norm,” said Terry Messmer, a professor at Utah State University who studies wild horse management.

The removals are adding fuel to longstanding conflicts with activists for the animals whose beauty and power make them an enduring emblem of the American West. They say the U.S. government is using the drought as an excuse to take out horses in favor of cattle grazing.

Horses that are captured are held in government corrals and pastures mostly in the West and Midwest before they are made available for public adoption. Some also end up being used by law enforcement entities such as the U.S. Border Patrol, or go to prison inmate programs where they are tamed for future use.

Advocates tried unsuccessfully to stop the roundup of Utah's Onaqui herd, one that's captured the imagination of Hollywood celebrities and Girl Scout troops alike. Horses in the picturesque and accessible herd are so well known that many have names, like the patriarch “Old Man.” He was left behind in the July roundup, but about 300 other horses were taken to be adopted or kept in captivity for the rest of their lives.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees almost a quarter-billion acres of public land, primarily in the West, and is tasked with managing the wild horse population. It's planning to remove some 6,000 horses, mostly from Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming and Colorado, by October – a 50% increase from last year. Eventually land managers say they need to cut the number of wild horses by two-thirds to keep things in balance.

“In many places where wild horses and burros roam, virtually no vegetation was produced in the spring and early summer growing seasons,” said Jason Lutterman, spokesman for the National Wild Horse and Burro Program in Reno, Nevada.

Wild horse advocates acknowledge that lack of forage and water can be an issue in some areas, but they argue that removals from the herds are unnecessary.

“The BLM has a drought trump card, and they use it sometimes when they want to take additional horses off the range,” said Greg Hendricks, director of field operations.

Advocates want to leave the horses on the range and instead administer fertility treatments to limit the size of the herd without roundups that can be costly and tough on the animals.