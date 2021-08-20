Winds hampering Calif. firefighters

PLACERVILLE, Calif. – Dry and windy weather dogged firefighters' efforts to contain destructive fires that are devouring the bone-dry forests of drought-stricken Northern California on Thursday.

An estimated 11,000 firefighters were on the lines of more than a dozen large wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings, forced thousands of people to flee communities and filled skies with smoke.

The monstrous Dixie Fire, burning since July 13 in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades, ballooned further to about 1,060 square miles and was only 35% contained, authorities said.

The fire, which gutted the town of Greenville two weeks ago, has destroyed more than 1,200 buildings including 649 homes, according to ongoing damage assessments.

About 100 miles to the south, there was still no official count of the number of homes destroyed when winds whipped the Caldor Fire into an inferno that roared through the Sierra town of Grizzly Flats, a community of 1,200 residents, this week.

Fire managers were rushing resources to the fire growing on steep slopes in a forested region southwest of Lake Tahoe.

More than 650 firefighters and 13 helicopters were assigned to the blaze, and air tankers from throughout the state were flying fire suppression missions there as conditions allowed, authorities said.

California's fires were among 104 large, active blazes Thursday in 12 states, mostly in the West, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho. Those fires combined have scorched nearly 4,000 square miles.

New hot spot emerges in France

Just when fire officials thought a huge wildfire near the French Riviera might be slowing down, a new pocket of flames shot up. And just as a water-dumping helicopter finished dousing one hot spot, another ignited.

Despite calmer winds and cooler weather, the fire that has forced thousands to flee and ravaged woodlands raged for a fourth day Thursday, defying some 1,200 firefighters struggling to bring it under control.

The blaze, which has killed two people and injured 26, is the latest among numerous large wildfires to have scorched the Mediterranean region this summer. The spokesman for the regional fire service, Florent Dossetti, called it one of the worst forest fires to hit southern France in centuries.

The fire has burned 20,015 acres of forest since it started Monday about 24 miles inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez.

Several thousand people have been forced to evacuate campgrounds, hotels and homes across the region at the height of summer vacation in France.

Greece fire wanes, not under control

A major wildfire that has ravaged a pine forest for four days, burnt homes and led to the evacuation of villages northwest of Athens is on the wane, but not yet under control, Greece's minister in charge of public order said Thursday.

Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters, backed by more than two dozen helicopters and planes, have been battling the fire near the village of Vilia, about 37 miles from the Greek capital.

Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis said the “greatest part” of the fire had been contained, but the blaze was still not under control.