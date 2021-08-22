Mariachi music returns to Mass in border areas

TUCSON, Ariz. – A blast of festive trumpet flourishes and guitarrón bass breaks the solemn hush of Mass on a torrid August desert morning. Decked out in gold-embroidered suits, nine musicians pick, strum and trumpet the entrance hymn under tall stained-glass windows.

After more than a year of silence due to the pandemic, mariachis are back playing Sunday services at Tucson's St. Augustine Cathedral, where the colorful and sonorous tradition dates back a half-century and fuses Roman Catholicism with Mexican American pride.

For the hundreds of worshippers gathered in this Spanish colonial church, and other congregations across the Southwest, the unique sound of mariachi liturgy is more than just another version of choir. It evokes a borderlands identity where spirituality and folk music have blended for centuries.

“Syncretism is the reality of this land, the ‘ambos' reality,” said the Rev. Alan Valencia, the cathedral's rector, who grew up attending mariachi Mass in “ambos Nogales,” or “both Nogales,” as locals refer to the two cities of the same name straddling the U.S.-Mexican border about 60 miles to the south.

“And that's what we see in these mariachi Masses,” he added. “Faith and culture come together and grow.”

Mariachi forms the soundtrack to daily life here in the borderlands, accompanying things from backyard barbecues and quinceañera coming-of-age parties to weddings and funerals.

“The Mass itself is a reminder that you don't just have mariachis you tip at tableside in a cantina,” said Alberto Ranjel, who has been playing at the cathedral since he was 9 and now leads the ensemble his father founded, Mariachi Tapatio. “It is a representation of my culture.”

Worshipper Leilani Gomez echoed that sentiment, saying, “They bring to Mass culture and art, together with the presence of God. They make you feel the presence of God.”

Beginning in the 1960s, the Vatican encouraged the incorporation of regional musical traditions into services. At that time in the United States, the Chicano civil rights movement was blossoming, and mariachi musicians morphed from folksy troubadours to cultural heroes, “symbols of Mexican identity heightened here because of multiculturalism,” according to Dan Sheehy, director and curator of the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

Mainstays of mariachi Mass include the joyful “Pescador de Hombres,” or “fisher of men” – the Spanish-speaking faithful's equivalent to “Amazing Grace” for its popularity and ubiquity – and a thrilling rendition of Franz Schubert's 19th-century classic, “Ave Maria.”