Kindergartner finishes Appalachian Trail hike

PORTLAND, Maine – Harvey Sutton, or “Little Man,” as he is known on the Appalachian Trail, won't have long to bask in the glory of hiking its full length. After all, he's starting kindergarten.

At 5 years old, Harvey is one of the youngest – and the latest of several youngsters in recent years – to complete the trail, after tagging along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles in 209 days.

It was hard work, but it was fun checking out frogs, lizards and other wildlife. So was sprinkling Skittles onto peanut butter tortillas as fuel for the walk, he said.

“The rock scrambles were really fun and hard. We were not bored,” he said cheerfully in a phone interview from Virginia, where he lives with his parents, Josh and Cassie Sutton.

His parents were so busy keeping him engaged and entertained that it distracted them from the physical pain of trudging over so many miles.

“It gave us a bond and a strength that we hadn't realized before,” Cassie Sutton said.

Other youngsters have hiked the 2,193-mile trail that starts at Springer Mountain, Georgia, and ends atop Maine's Mount Katahdin. Some babies have even been carried in backpacks by their determined parents.

Harvey was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk in January and turned 5 before the family completed the journey this month in Maine.

He's several months younger than “Buddy Backpacker,” a boy who held the record for youngest to complete the trail in 2013, Harvey's parents say.

But the youngest of all may be Juniper Netteburg, who finished the trail at age 4, wearing a Wonder Woman costume, with her parents and three siblings Oct. 13, said her parents, who are missionary doctors.

Her family hiked sections over a period of months, but that still counts as long as they didn't skip any part of the trail, said Ken Bunning, president of Appalachian Long Distance Hikers Association.

It may seem extreme for a kid, but a pediatrician sees no harm.

Kids are resilient enough to handle the experience as long as parents keep their social and emotional development in mind and scale the hike to kids' abilities, said Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a pediatrician and medical adviser to the American Camp Association.

It was mostly smooth sailing after a snowstorm in the Smoky Mountains forced them to backtrack more than 30 miles to safety over 2 ½ days.

The family became accustomed to sleeping in a tent, waking at 5:30 a.m. and hiking all day.

They completed the hike Aug. 9 atop Mount Katahdin.

Harvey's journey earned accolades from another hiking legend, Dale “Greybeard” Sanders, the oldest person to hike the trail, at age 82 in 2017.