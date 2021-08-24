Bialik first 'Jeopardy!' guest host

LOS ANGELES – “Jeopardy!” is back to guest hosts after the resignation of Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first one up.

Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium long occupied by the late Alex Trebek for three weeks of episodes.

The 45-year-old “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom” actor was one of many guest hosts who filled in for two-week stints in the past season after the death of Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons.

When Richards was announced as the new host Aug. 11, producers also revealed that Bialik would have an ongoing role as host for “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

Sony said other guest hosts would follow Bialik and made no mention of a permanent replacement.

The episodes that Richards taped last week will air when the show returns for its 38th season starting Sept. 13.

Cuomo defiant as he leaves office

Andrew Cuomo defended his record over a decade as New York's governor and portrayed himself as the victim of a “media frenzy” Monday as he prepared for a midnight power transfer that will make Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul the state's first female governor.

Cuomo was set to end his term at 11:59 p.m., just under two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations.

Accuser: R. Kelly abused her at 17

Another accuser took the witness stand Monday at R. Kelly's sex-trafficking trial, testifying that the R&B superstar sexually abused her on his tour bus and in hotel rooms when she was still a high school student and an aspiring singer.

The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said Kelly once beat her with a shoe and wept when she also claimed that she contracted herpes after having sex with him. She said he hadn't disclosed he had a sexually transmitted disease.

A prosecutor in federal court in Brooklyn repeatedly asked the witness how old she was when the abuse took place in 2015.

“I was 17 years old,” she responded each time.

Texas GOP holds firm on voting bill

Texas Republicans brought back their voting bill Monday with no changes as some Democrats returned to the Capitol in Austin for the first time since ending their holdout, making it clear that the bill is on track to become law after their 38-day walkout.

Senate Bill 1 would make mail voting a stricter process, increase liberties for poll watchers, and prohibit 24-hour and drive-thru voting, two ways Harris County – which includes Houston and where 44% of the nearly 5 million residents are Latino and 20% are Black – expanded options for voters and also offered protections against the coronavirus.

Officer cleared in Capitol shooting

An officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as the woman began to climb through the broken part of a door leading into an area known as the Speaker's Lobby acted lawfully and in line with police department policy, the U.S. Capitol Police said Monday.

Federal prosecutors also cleared the officer of any wrongdoing after an investigation into the shooting. The prosecutors did not publicly name him.

Capitol Police, concerned for his safety, have also not released his name.