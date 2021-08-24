Soggy Northeast begins cleanup as Henri leisurely returns to sea

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Residents across the waterlogged Northeast began clearing mud and tearing out sodden carpets Monday after deluges dropped by Tropical Storm Henri, whose remnants threatened further flooding in New England as the system made a slow trek back to the sea.

The smell of sewage filled the air as residents of Rossmoor, a retirement community in central New Jersey's Monroe Township, returned to soaked homes and ruined possessions after Henri turned their streets into rivers.

Roseann and John Kiernan said their house was filled with nearly 2 feet of water Sunday. “This is what we were left with. Nothing, nothing,” lamented Roseann Kiernan. “They told us that everything has to go.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday toured the towns, which remained under a flood warning until midnight.

Henri spared coastal areas of New York and New England major damage when its center made landfall Sunday in Rhode Island. But its size and slow speed led to deluges from Maine to Pennsylvania.

On Monday, Henri's remnants were moving eastward over New England at a leisurely 6 mph but were expected to accelerate later Monday, prompting flood watches or warnings.

“The ground is so saturated with water that every inch of rain creates immediate floods and flash floods,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday after seeing damage in the community of Canterbury, where nearly every home lost power.

No deaths have been attributed to Henri, but thousands remained without power Monday.